Request (REQ) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Request has a total market cap of $211.38 million and $7.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00221701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

