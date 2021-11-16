Request Reaches Market Capitalization of $211.38 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $211.38 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00221701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

