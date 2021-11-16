BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0.1%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.72 and last traded at C$22.69. Approximately 12,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.66.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th.

