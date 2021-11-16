Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.43

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.43 and traded as high as $31.04. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 38,561 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $372.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.