Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.82

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.82 and traded as high as $106.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $106.01, with a volume of 603 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.