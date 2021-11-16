Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.72. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 32,430 shares traded.
SHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
