Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.72. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 32,430 shares traded.

SHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

