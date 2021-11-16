Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $73.77 billion and $78.93 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00068804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00094985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,207.68 or 1.00164961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.07 or 0.07051699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020790 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 76,357,051,672 coins and its circulating supply is 73,761,443,730 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.