UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $852.87 and last traded at $852.87. Approximately 82 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $855.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $719.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Creative Planning raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

