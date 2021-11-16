St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

