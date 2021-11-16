N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading 1.3% Higher

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P) shares traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). 530,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,617,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 22.83, a current ratio of 22.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

