Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Up 0.9%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14). 1,130,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,384,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £103.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

