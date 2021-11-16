TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $8.19 billion and approximately $4.00 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2,107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

