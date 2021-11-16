ESBC (ESBC) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $85,681.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

