Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $17.45 million and $324,472.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00068693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00094929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,282.38 or 0.99706042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.92 or 0.07028487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

