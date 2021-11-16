Cloudbric Price Hits $0.0237 (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Cloudbric has a market cap of $14.53 million and $1.72 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00220878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 612,671,517 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

