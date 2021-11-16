Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.29. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

