Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to Strong-Buy

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.28. 20,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

