Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

FRLN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. 134,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,006. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.