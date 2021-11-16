Dock Market Capitalization Hits $63.05 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. Dock has a market capitalization of $63.05 million and $13.93 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.18 or 0.00373854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00049182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00219838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 865,229,719 coins and its circulating supply is 731,498,014 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.