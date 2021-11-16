DAOstack (GEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $178,844.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.14 or 0.98367178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00037708 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.90 or 0.00579839 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

