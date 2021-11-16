Wanchain Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $172.35 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00147295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00492284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,280,596 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

