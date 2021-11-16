GMB (GMB) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 59% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One GMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMB has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. GMB has a total market cap of $99,426.93 and approximately $37.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00221886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About GMB

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

