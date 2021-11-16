$807.29 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report sales of $807.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.47 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.84. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

