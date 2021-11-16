Raymond James Lowers CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Market Perform

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.69.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

