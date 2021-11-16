PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.24 on Monday, reaching $212.54. 17,402,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.66 and a 200-day moving average of $268.27. PayPal has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

