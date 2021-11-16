Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells 118,570 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Conyers Park Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $249,630.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. 394,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $205,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

