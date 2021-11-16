Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Sells 2,664 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ONEW traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

