Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Chairman Olivier Goudet Acquires 50,000 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 19th, Olivier Goudet acquired 60,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00.

NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,566. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $1,165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

