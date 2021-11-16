Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $612.94

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.26 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $612.94 or 0.01003963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00072172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00094718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,942.90 or 0.99821374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.48 or 0.07017755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,322,353 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

