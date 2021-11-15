Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2,012.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 201,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 191,630 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.91. 1,128,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,030. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.