Lambda (LAMB) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Lambda has a total market cap of $16.66 million and $3.64 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00222043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,343,476 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

