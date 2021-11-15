Oikos (OKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $1.05 million and $4,614.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00068218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00072145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00094212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,490.91 or 1.00848702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.52 or 0.07059662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.