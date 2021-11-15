Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.80 Billion

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report sales of $29.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.27 billion and the highest is $31.19 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $115.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 billion to $116.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $123.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.0% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,733,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $152,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,725 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 28.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 90,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Comcast by 18.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 722,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 114,957 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,124 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,970,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,652,658. The stock has a market cap of $243.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.