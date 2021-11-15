Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to “Buy”

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. 140,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,049. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $777.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,503,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

