$167.11 Million in Sales Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will post sales of $167.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.50 million and the lowest is $162.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $681.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.37 million to $682.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $720.86 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKIL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkillSoft stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 490,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,033. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

