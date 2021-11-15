$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Align Technology reported sales of $834.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $7.61 on Monday, reaching $680.19. 325,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,839. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $439.71 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $643.06. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $9,170,240 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

