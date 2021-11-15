BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $454.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.30 million and the highest is $455.90 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $494.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 87,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.47. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,612,360. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

