Crust Shadow Hits Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $3,010.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

