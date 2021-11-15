Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report $5.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $5.35 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $21.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. 3,429,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,082. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

