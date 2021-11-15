PhoenixDAO Achieves Market Cap of $6.76 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $256,499.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00221465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001608 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.