Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Tops $19.89 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $90.27 or 0.00146066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.50 or 0.00491099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00074199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

