$13.95 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce $13.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.54 billion and the highest is $15.27 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $44.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.80 billion to $46.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.79 billion to $55.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,180,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

