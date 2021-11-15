$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NXST traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.50. The stock had a trading volume of 685,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $171.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,760. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $3,497,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

