GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEAGF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts expect that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

