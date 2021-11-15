Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $111.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.39 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $95.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $428.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $433.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $470.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $484.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 306,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

