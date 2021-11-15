Growth DeFi (GRO) Trading Down 55.8% Over Last Week

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $55.88 or 0.00090288 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $24.25 million and approximately $791,351.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 55.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00222207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,947 coins and its circulating supply is 433,930 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

