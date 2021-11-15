$64.41 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report $64.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.03 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $220.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.93 million to $222.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $266.25 million, with estimates ranging from $237.93 million to $283.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.41. 363,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $721.78 million, a PE ratio of -65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

