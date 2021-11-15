Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce sales of $14.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.47 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $45.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OCUL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. 1,317,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,363. The stock has a market cap of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

