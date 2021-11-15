$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,043.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $417.69. 313,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,047. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.17. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $241.24 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.