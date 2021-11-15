Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

